Pendle (PENDLE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $769,915.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001032 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $37.95 million and approximately $769,915.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00074243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.56 or 0.07674115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,949.55 or 0.99771071 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069351 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

