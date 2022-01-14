PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.05

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.05 and traded as high as $13.58. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 204,664 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $522.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.