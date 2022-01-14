Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) One Day Volume Tops $1,855.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $61.04 or 0.00141806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $854,629.53 and $1,855.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00059749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

