Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.70. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 51,755 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$44.09 million and a P/E ratio of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$14.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

