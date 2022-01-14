Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).
Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,638,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
