Pictet & Cie Europe SA Reduces Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,004.75.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,507.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,705.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,770.66. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.