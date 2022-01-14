Piper Sandler Comments on Virtu Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Virtu Financial in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 406,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the period.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

