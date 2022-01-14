Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.09. The company has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $891,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $1,044,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,428 shares of company stock worth $97,611,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.