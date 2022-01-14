Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Up 11.7%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) was up 11.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 173,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 244,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 39.45% and a negative net margin of 42.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Planet Green stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) by 140.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Planet Green worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

