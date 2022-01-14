Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 30.9% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $187,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $466.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.96. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.65 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

