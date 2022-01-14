Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $42,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 33,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $112.97 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $96.96 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.