PlutusDeFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.35 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00060396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PLT is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

