Polis (POLIS) Market Cap Reaches $4.59 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Polis has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $15,832.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polis has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011313 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00078628 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.72 or 0.00512724 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000945 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.