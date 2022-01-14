Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL) Shares Up 0.2%

Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 862 ($11.70) and last traded at GBX 862 ($11.70). 3,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 195,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.67).

The company has a market capitalization of £637.95 million and a P/E ratio of 17.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 862 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 861.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 70.15 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

About Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL)

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

