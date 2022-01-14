Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 10,917 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.30. 32,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,128. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

