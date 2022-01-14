Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $42,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% in the third quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 24,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 785,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 181.6% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 435,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,995,000 after buying an additional 280,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.24. The company had a trading volume of 89,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,323. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.