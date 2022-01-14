Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $49.11 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for 1.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.24% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $49,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.60. 28,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,240. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

