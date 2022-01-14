Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $8.82 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.07% of Steel Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 34,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,422. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

