PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of PriceSmart worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $500,370.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,896 shares of company stock worth $5,040,603. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

