Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of PFG opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

