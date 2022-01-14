Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

Shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.74. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 200,303 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.