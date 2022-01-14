ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.24

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.24 and traded as low as $89.70. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $89.70, with a volume of 1,207 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 46.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the third quarter worth about $988,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 91.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

