Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 407,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.85.

PRU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.27 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

