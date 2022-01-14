Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. Prudential has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Prudential by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

