PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Trading 17.1% Higher

PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF)’s share price traded up 17.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 733% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

About PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF)

PT Indosat Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Cellular; Fixed Telecommunications (Fixed); and Multimedia, Data Communications and Internet (MIDI). The Cellular segment offers postpaid and prepaid products that include various data and mobile voice solutions on 2G, 3G, and 4G broadband cellular networks.

