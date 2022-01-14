PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the December 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.
PTCHF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $6.04.
PureTech Health Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.