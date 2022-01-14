Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $869,250.07 and $11.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00007668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00075259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.47 or 0.07632772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,629.74 or 0.99218164 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068223 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

