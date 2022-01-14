Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Cut by Analyst

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amarin in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

AMRN stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Amarin by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after buying an additional 9,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,350,000. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Amarin by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amarin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after buying an additional 41,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 706,185 shares during the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.