Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Raised by Analyst

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,631,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

