Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Lifted by Analyst

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.93). Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($9.82) EPS.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.22.

Shares of BEAM opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.27. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 396,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,274,000 after purchasing an additional 345,588 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

