Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lowered by Analyst

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBAN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

