Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Lowered by Analyst

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for NETSTREIT in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 33.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after buying an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after buying an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

