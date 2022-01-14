Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of AIRC opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 854,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,697,000 after purchasing an additional 127,545 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 121,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

