Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

NYSE TFC opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

