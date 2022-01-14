Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE TFC opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
