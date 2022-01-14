Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Issued By Piper Sandler

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for FIGS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get FIGS alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

FIGS stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,597,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,420,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.