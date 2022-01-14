Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cirrus Logic in a report released on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.74. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,130. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,069,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

