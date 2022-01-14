Qcash (QC) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Qcash has a total market cap of $67.84 million and approximately $96.94 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00074243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.56 or 0.07674115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,949.55 or 0.99771071 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069351 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

