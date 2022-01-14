Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.38. 320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

QBCRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

