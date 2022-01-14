Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 40,760 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $16,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,282.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 114.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 112,999 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 91.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $124.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $127.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.87.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

