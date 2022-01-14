Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 189,663 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 189,663 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.08 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

