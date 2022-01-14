RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $56.74 million and $1.59 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00074809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.91 or 0.07682024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,871.71 or 0.99591777 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069467 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

