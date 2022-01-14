Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Insider Buys $52,750.00 in Stock

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) insider Stephen Uden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RLYB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,845. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90. Rallybio Corp has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLYB. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter worth $73,744,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth $40,462,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth $9,267,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at $5,137,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

