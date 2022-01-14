Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Shares Down 1.1%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.53 and last traded at $71.53. Approximately 1,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23.

About Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF)

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.