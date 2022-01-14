Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Trading Down 0.9%

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.63. Approximately 1,294 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.