Raymond James & Associates Acquires 30,392 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.33% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Shares of FSMB opened at $20.76 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89.

