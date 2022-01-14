Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,461 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.72% of EVI Industries worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVI stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.70. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter.

In other EVI Industries news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $45,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

