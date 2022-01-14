Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79.

