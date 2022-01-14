Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 1,334.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Canada Goose worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 240,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canada Goose by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canada Goose by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

