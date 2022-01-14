Raymond James & Associates Buys 21,853 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRQ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 37.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth $314,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 77.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 136.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

