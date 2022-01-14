Raymond James & Associates Buys 86,945 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 272.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,945 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Leslie’s worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Leslie’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Leslie’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 44,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $22.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have commented on LESL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

